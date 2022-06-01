Election polling stations moved from storm-damaged sites
Elections Ontario says three polling stations for the June 2 provincial election are being moved because of the storm on May 21.
Some voters in the Nepean riding would have voted at St. Monica school on Merivale Road Thursday, but the school suffered significant damage in the derecho storm and remains closed.
Elections Ontario says all electors whose Voter Identification Card assign them to Poll Number 20 should now go to the Metropolitan Bible Church at 2176 Prince of Wales Dr. instead.
“Elections Ontario regrets the inconvenience, but Mother Nature can sometime be capricious,” a spokesperson said in an email.
In addition to St. Monica School, there are two other polling station changes due to damage from the storm.
Elections Ontario says voters in Ottawa West-Nepean slated to vote at Merivale High School will now vote at École secondaire publique Omer-Deslauriers.
Voters in Carleton slated to vote at Sacred Heart school will now vote at the Johnny Leroux Arena in Stittsville.
You can always double-check your poll location at Elections Ontario’s website.
