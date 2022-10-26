iHeartRadio

Election results from around Manitoba


Who will take the top job in communities across the province?

CTV News will update the list of candidates for mayor, reeve or heads of council in municipalities across the province as results roll in throughout election night.

The results are broken down by region, including Northern, Interlake, Eastern, Central, Midwestern, Parkland, and Western.

(Note: An asterisk indicates an incumbent candidate.) 

 

 

Northern

Town of Churchill (Mayor)

  • Michael Spence* (ELECTED)
  • Darren Oman

 

City of Flin Flon (Mayor)

  • George Fontaine*
  • Tim Babcock
  • Leslie J. Beck

 

Town of Gillam (Mayor)

  • Dwayne Forman*
  • John McDonald

 

Town of Grand Rapids (Mayor)

  • Tanya Bruce
  • Marlene Andreacchio

 

Town of Lynn Lake (Mayor)

  • David Campbell (ELECTED)
  • Audie Dulewich

 

Town of Snow Lake (Mayor)

  • Ron Scott
  • Kim Stephen

 

Town of The Pas (Mayor)

  • Jennifer Cook
  • Andre Murphy

 

City of Thompson (Mayor)

  • Colleen Smook* (ELECTED)
  • Ron Matechuk
  • Les Ellsworth

 

RM of Kelsey (Reeve)

  • James Berscheid
  • Neil Scott
  • Margaret Commodore
  • Tim Atchison

 

Interlake

Town of Arborg (Mayor)

  • Peter Dueck* (ACCLAIMED)

 

RM of Armstrong (Reeve)

  • Susan Smerchanski*
  • Jack Cruise
  • Kate Basford

 

Municipality of Bifrost-Riverton (Reeve)

  • Brian N. Johnson*
  • David Shott

 

RM of Coldwell (Reeve)

  • Virgil Johnson
  • Norman Nikkel

 

Village of Dunnottar (Mayor)

  • Richard Gamble* (ACCLAIMED)

 

RM of Fisher (Reeve)

  • Shannon Pyziak* (ACCLAIMED)

 

RM of Gimli (Mayor)

  • Lynn Greenberg*
  • Kevin Chudd

 

RM of Grahamdale (Reeve)

  • Craig Howse* (ACCLAIMED)

 

RM of Rockwood (Reeve)

  • Wes Taplin* (ACCLAIMED)

 

RM of Rosser (Reeve)

  • Ken Mulligan* (ELECTED)
  • Scott Corbett

 

City of Selkirk (Mayor)

  • Larry Johannson*
  • Morgan Steele Seman

 

RM of St. Andrews (Mayor)

  • Joy Sul*
  • John Preun

 

RM of St. Francois Xavier (Reeve)

  • Delmer Nott* (ACCLAIMED)

 

RM of St. Laurent (Reeve)

  • Cheryl Smith*
  • Richard Chartrand
  • Sterling Ducharme

 

Town of Stonewall (Mayor)

  • Clive Hinds*
  • Sandra Smith (ELECTED)

 

Town of Teulon (Mayor)

  • Anna Pazdzierski*
  • Michael Ledarney
  • Todd Campbell

 

Municipality of West Interlake (Reeve)

  • Arnthor Jonasson* (ACCLAIMED)

 

RM of West St. Paul (Mayor)

  • Cheryl Christian*
  • Peter Truijen

 

Town of Winnipeg Beach (Mayor)

  • Pamela Jackson (ELECTED)
  • Mark Sisetski

 

RM of Woodlands (Reeve)

  • Lori Schellekens*
  • Douglas Oliver
  • Orval Procter

 

Eastern

RM of Alexander (Mayor)

  • Jack Brisco*
  • Raymond Garand

 

Town of Beausejour (Mayor)

  • Ray Schirle* (ACCLAIMED)

 

RM of Brokenhead (Reeve)

  • Brad Saluk* (ACCLAIMED)

 

RM of De Salaberry (Reeve)

  • Darrel Cure* (ACCLAIMED)

 

RM of East St. Paul (Mayor)

  • Lawrence Morris
  • Carla Devlin

 

Municipality of Emerson-Franklin (Reeve)

  • David Carlson* (ACCLAIMED)

 

RM of Hanover (Reeve)

  • Jim Funk
  • Donald Bouchard

 

RM of La Broquerie (Reeve)

  • Lewis Weiss*
  • Ivan Normandeau (ELECTED)

 

Town of Lac du Bonnet (Mayor)

  • Ken Lodge
  • Brian Choptain

 

RM of Lac du Bonnet (Reeve)

  • Loren Schinkel*

 

RM of Montcalm (Reeve)

  • Paul Gilmore* (ACCLAIMED)

 

Town of Morris (Mayor)

  • Scott Crick* (ACCLAIMED)

 

Town of Niverville (Mayor)

  • Myron Dyck* (ACCLAIMED)

 

RM of Piney (Reeve)

  • Wayne Anderson* (ACCLAIMED)

 

Town of Powerview-Pine Falls (Mayor)

  • Leslie Barclay
  • Lorie Finkbeiner

 

RM of Reynolds (Reeve)

  • Russ Gawluk (ACCLAIMED)

 

RM of Richot (Mayor)

  • Chris Ewen* (ACCLAIMED)

 

RM of Springfield (Mayor)

  • Tiffany Fell*
  • Patrick Therrien
  • Edwin Giesbrecht

 

Village of St-Pierre-Jolys (Mayor)

  • Raymond Maynard* (ACCLAIMED)

 

RM of St. Clements (Mayor)

  • Debbie Fiebelkorn* (ACCLAIMED)

 

RM of Ste. Anne (Reeve)

  • Paul Saindon*
  • Richard Pelletier (ELECTED)

 

Town of Ste. Anne (Mayor)

  • Yvan St. Vincent (ACCLAIMED)

 

City of Steinbach

  • Earl Funk* (ACCLAIMED)

 

RM of Stuartburn (Reeve)

  • David Kiansky*
  • Michelle Gawronsky (ELECTED)

 

RM of Taché (Mayor)

  • Justin Bohemier*
  • Armand Poirier

 

RM of Victoria Beach (Mayor)

  • Penny McMorris* (ACCLAIMED)

 

RM of Whitemouth (Reeve)

  • Walter Amerongen* (ELECTED)
  • Paul Baskerville

 

Central

Town of Altona (Mayor)

  • Harv Schroeder (ACCLAIMED)

 

Town of Carman (Mayor)

  • Brent Owen* (ACCLAIMED)

 

RM of Cartier (Reeve)

  • Christa Vann Mitchell*
  • Dale Fossay

 

RM of Dufferin (Reeve)

  • George Gray*
  • Cor Lodder (ELECTED)

 

RM of Grey (Reeve)

  • Gail Johnson (ELECTED)
  • Bill Sisson
  • Jean Pierre Grosemans

 

RM of Headingley (Mayor)

  • Jim Robson (ACCLAIMED)

 

Municipality of Lorne (Reeve)

  • Aurel Pantel* (ELECTED)
  • Darcy Ketsman

 

Municipality of Louise (Reeve)

  • Murray McIntyre* (ACCLAIMED)

 

RM of Macdonald (Reeve)

  • Brad Erb* (ACCLAIMED)

 

City of Morden (Mayor)

  • Brandon Burley* (ACCLAIMED)

 

RM of Morris (Reeve)

  • Scott Siemens (ACCLAIMED)

 

Municipality of Norfolk Treherne (Reeve)

  • Will Eert*
  • Gilles Guertin (ELECTED)

 

Municipality of North Norfolk (Head of council)

  • Ed Heppner (ELECTED)
  • Bill Wieler
  • Adam Paton

 

Municipality of Pembina (Head of Council)

  • Glen Shiskoski* (ACCLAIMED)

 

RM of Portage la Prairie (Reeve)

  • Kameron Blight* (ACCLAIMED)

 

City of Portage la Prairie (Mayor)

  • Mohammad Tahir Khan
  • Sharilyn Knox
  • John Donald Pelechaty
  • Bryon Hamilton

 

Municipality of Rhineland (Reeve)

  • Don Wiebe* (ACCLAIMED)

 

RM of Roland (Reeve)

  • Jodi Gaultier (ACCLAIMED)

 

RM of Stanley (Reeve)

  • Ike Friesen

 

RM of Thompson (Head of Council)

  • Brian Callum*
  • Heather Imrie
  • Richard Leroux
  • Royce Burnett
  • Scott Mayert

 

RM of Victoria (Reeve)

  • Raymond Huggart* (ACCLAIMED)

 

City of Winkler (Mayor)

  • Karl Krebs
  • Henry Siemens

 

Midwestern

Municipality of Clanwilliam-Erickson (Reeve)

  • Victor Baraniuk* (ACCLAIMED)

 

RM of Ellice-Archie (Reeve)

  • Barry Lowes* (ACCLAIMED)

 

Municipality of Glenella-Lansdowne (Reeve)

  • Richard Funk*
  • Kevin Paramor (ELECTED)

 

Municipality of Hamiota (Mayor)

  • Randal Stuart Lints (ELECTED)
  • Linda Little

 

Municipality of Harrison Park (Reeve)

  • Dennis Yanchycki
  • Ian Drul
  • Ron Kaczkowski Cayer
  • Craig Atkinson

 

Town of Minnedosa (Mayor)

  • Ken Cameron (ACCLAIMED)

 

RM of Minto-Odanah (Reeve)

  • Doug Dowsett* (ACCLAIMED)

 

Town of Neepawa (Mayor)

  • Brian Hedley (ACCLAIMED)

 

RM of Oakview (Reeve)

  • Brent Fortune*
  • Bob Christie (ELECTED)
  • Darcy Heapy

 

Municipality of Prairie View (Reeve)

  • Roger Wilson (ACCLAIMED)

 

RM of Riding Mountain West (Reeve)

  • Grant Boryskavich* (ACCLAIMED)

 

RM of Rosedale (Reeve)

  • Karl Snezyk (ACCLAIMED)

 

Municipality of Rossburn (Mayor)

  • Kalvin Kreshewski
  • Shirley Kalyniuk (ELECTED)

 

Municipality of Russell-Binscarth (Mayor)

  • Cheryl Kingdon-Chartier*
  • Judy Snitynsky (ELECTED)
  • Marg Fraser

 

Municipality of West Lake-Gladstone (Mayor)

  • Daryl Shipman
  • Darcy Meloney

 

RM of Yellowhead (Mayor)

  • Mervin Starzky* (ACCLAIMED)

 

Parkland

RM of Alonsa (Reeve)

  • Tom Anderson* (ACCLAIMED)

 

City of Dauphin (Mayor)

  • Kerri Riehl
  • David Bosiak (ELECTED)

 

RM of Dauphin (Reeve)

  • Tom Gibbs
  • Ernie Sirski (ELECTED)

 

Municipality of Ethelbert (Head of Council)

  • Michael Goy (ACCLAIMED)

 

Municipality of Gilbert Plains (Reeve)

  • Jim Manchur* (ACCLAIMED)

 

Municipality of Grandview (Mayor)

  • Lyle Morran (ELECTED)
  • Tom Worth

 

RM of Lakeshore (Reeve)

  • Clayton Watts
  • Jeff Konowalchuk
  • Bryan Preston

 

Municipality of McCreary (Reeve)

  • Shawn Buchanan
  • Rick Sonnenberg (ELECTED)

 

Municipality of Minitonas-Bowsman (Reeve)

  • Larry Mychalchuk (ACCLAIMED)

 

Municipality of Mossey River (Head of council)

  • Reynold Sahulka (ACCLAIMED)

 

RM of Mountain (Reeve)

  • Connie Forbes
  • Keith Behrmann (ELECTED)

 

Municipality of Roblin (Head of Council)

  • Robert Misko*
  • Betty A. Nykyforak

 

Municipality of Ste. Rose (Mayor)

  • Robert Brunel* (ACCLAIMED)

 

Town of Swan River (Mayor)

  • Lance Jacobson* (ACCLAIMED)

 

Municipality of Swan Valley West (Reeve)

  • William Galloway
  • Bill Gade
  • David Minish

 

Western

RM of Argyle (Reeve)

  • Mike Everett (ACCLAIMED)

 

Municipality of Boissevain-Morton (Head of council)

  • Judy Swanson* (ACCLAIMED)

 

City of Brandon (Mayor)

  • Elliot Oleson
  • Jeff Fawcett

 

Municipality of Brenda-Waskada (Head of Council)

  • David Vanmackelbergh* (ACCLAIMED)

 

Town of Carberry (Mayor)

  • Stuart Olmstead*
  • Debbie Rea
  • Ray Muirhead (ELECTED)

 

Municipality of Cartwright-Roblin (Head of Council)

  • Jamie Dousselaere* (ACCLAIMED)

 

RM of Cornwallis (Reeve)

  • Bill Courtice*
  • Sam Hofer (ELECTED)

 

Municipality of Deloraine-Winchester (Reeve)

  • Kelly McMechan (ACCLAIMED)

 

RM of Elton (Reeve)

  • Ross Farley*
  • Ches Bollman (ELECTED)

 

Municipality of Glenboro-South Cypress (Head of Council)

  • Trevor Drinkwater*
  • Charles Radford (ELECTED)

 

Municipality of Grasslands (Reeve)

  • Bruce Evans (ACCLAIMED)

 

Municipality of Killarney-Turtle Mountain (Mayor)

  • Janice Smith (ACCLAIMED)

 

Town of Melita (Mayor)

  • Bill Holden* (ACCLAIMED)

 

Municipality of North Cypress-Langford (Reeve)

  • Jimmie M. Krzyzaniak
  • Clyde McCallum
  • Ray Drayson

 

Municipality of Oakland-Wawanesa (Head of Council)

  • David Kreklewich* (ELECTED)
  • Dennis Rome

 

RM of Pipestone (Reeve)

  • Archie McPherson* (ELECTED)
  • James Watt

 

RM of Prairie Lakes (Reeve)

  • Chris Irwin
  • Geoff Gregoire
  • Darren Seymour (ELECTED)

 

Municipality of Riverdale (Mayor)

  • Heather Lamb (ACCLAIMED)

 

RM of Sifton (Reeve)

  • Cyril Druwe* (ACCLAIMED)

 

Municipality of Souris-Glenwood (Mayor)

  • Darryl Jackson*
  • Duane Davison

 

Municipality of Two Borders (Reeve)

  • Sandra Clark (ACCLAIMED)

 

Town of Virden (Mayor)

  • Murray Wright*
  • Tina Williams (ELECTED)

 

RM of Wallace-Woodworth (Reeve)

  • Clayton Canart* (ACCLAIMED)

 

RM of Whitehead (Reeve)

  • Zak McDermot-Fouts
  • Trevor Tuttosi (ELECTED)
