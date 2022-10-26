Election results from around Manitoba

Who will take the top job in communities across the province?

CTV News will update the list of candidates for mayor, reeve or heads of council in municipalities across the province as results roll in throughout election night.

The results are broken down by region, including Northern, Interlake, Eastern, Central, Midwestern, Parkland, and Western.

You can watch the full CTV News live coverage online starting at 8 p.m.

(Note: An asterisk indicates an incumbent candidate.)

Northern

Town of Churchill (Mayor)

Michael Spence* (ELECTED)

Darren Oman

City of Flin Flon (Mayor)

George Fontaine*

Tim Babcock

Leslie J. Beck

Town of Gillam (Mayor)

Dwayne Forman*

John McDonald

Town of Grand Rapids (Mayor)

Tanya Bruce

Marlene Andreacchio

Town of Lynn Lake (Mayor)

David Campbell (ELECTED)

Audie Dulewich

Town of Snow Lake (Mayor)

Ron Scott

Kim Stephen

Town of The Pas (Mayor)

Jennifer Cook

Andre Murphy

City of Thompson (Mayor)

Colleen Smook* (ELECTED)

Ron Matechuk

Les Ellsworth

RM of Kelsey (Reeve)

James Berscheid

Neil Scott

Margaret Commodore

Tim Atchison

Interlake

Town of Arborg (Mayor)

Peter Dueck* (ACCLAIMED)

RM of Armstrong (Reeve)

Susan Smerchanski*

Jack Cruise

Kate Basford

Municipality of Bifrost-Riverton (Reeve)

Brian N. Johnson*

David Shott

RM of Coldwell (Reeve)

Virgil Johnson

Norman Nikkel

Village of Dunnottar (Mayor)

Richard Gamble* (ACCLAIMED)

RM of Fisher (Reeve)

Shannon Pyziak* (ACCLAIMED)

RM of Gimli (Mayor)

Lynn Greenberg*

Kevin Chudd

RM of Grahamdale (Reeve)

Craig Howse* (ACCLAIMED)

RM of Rockwood (Reeve)

Wes Taplin* (ACCLAIMED)

RM of Rosser (Reeve)

Ken Mulligan* (ELECTED)

Scott Corbett

City of Selkirk (Mayor)

Larry Johannson*

Morgan Steele Seman

RM of St. Andrews (Mayor)

Joy Sul*

John Preun

RM of St. Francois Xavier (Reeve)

Delmer Nott* (ACCLAIMED)

RM of St. Laurent (Reeve)

Cheryl Smith*

Richard Chartrand

Sterling Ducharme

Town of Stonewall (Mayor)

Clive Hinds*

Sandra Smith (ELECTED)

Town of Teulon (Mayor)

Anna Pazdzierski*

Michael Ledarney

Todd Campbell

Municipality of West Interlake (Reeve)

Arnthor Jonasson* (ACCLAIMED)

RM of West St. Paul (Mayor)

Cheryl Christian*

Peter Truijen

Town of Winnipeg Beach (Mayor)

Pamela Jackson (ELECTED)

Mark Sisetski

RM of Woodlands (Reeve)

Lori Schellekens*

Douglas Oliver

Orval Procter

Eastern

RM of Alexander (Mayor)

Jack Brisco*

Raymond Garand

Town of Beausejour (Mayor)

Ray Schirle* (ACCLAIMED)

RM of Brokenhead (Reeve)

Brad Saluk* (ACCLAIMED)

RM of De Salaberry (Reeve)

Darrel Cure* (ACCLAIMED)

RM of East St. Paul (Mayor)

Lawrence Morris

Carla Devlin

Municipality of Emerson-Franklin (Reeve)

David Carlson* (ACCLAIMED)

RM of Hanover (Reeve)

Jim Funk

Donald Bouchard

RM of La Broquerie (Reeve)

Lewis Weiss*

Ivan Normandeau (ELECTED)

Town of Lac du Bonnet (Mayor)

Ken Lodge

Brian Choptain

RM of Lac du Bonnet (Reeve)

Loren Schinkel*

RM of Montcalm (Reeve)

Paul Gilmore* (ACCLAIMED)

Town of Morris (Mayor)

Scott Crick* (ACCLAIMED)

Town of Niverville (Mayor)

Myron Dyck* (ACCLAIMED)

RM of Piney (Reeve)

Wayne Anderson* (ACCLAIMED)

Town of Powerview-Pine Falls (Mayor)

Leslie Barclay

Lorie Finkbeiner

RM of Reynolds (Reeve)

Russ Gawluk (ACCLAIMED)

RM of Richot (Mayor)

Chris Ewen* (ACCLAIMED)

RM of Springfield (Mayor)

Tiffany Fell*

Patrick Therrien

Edwin Giesbrecht

Village of St-Pierre-Jolys (Mayor)

Raymond Maynard* (ACCLAIMED)

RM of St. Clements (Mayor)

Debbie Fiebelkorn* (ACCLAIMED)

RM of Ste. Anne (Reeve)

Paul Saindon*

Richard Pelletier (ELECTED)

Town of Ste. Anne (Mayor)

Yvan St. Vincent (ACCLAIMED)

City of Steinbach

Earl Funk* (ACCLAIMED)

RM of Stuartburn (Reeve)

David Kiansky*

Michelle Gawronsky (ELECTED)

RM of Taché (Mayor)

Justin Bohemier*

Armand Poirier

RM of Victoria Beach (Mayor)

Penny McMorris* (ACCLAIMED)

RM of Whitemouth (Reeve)

Walter Amerongen* (ELECTED)

Paul Baskerville

Central

Town of Altona (Mayor)

Harv Schroeder (ACCLAIMED)

Town of Carman (Mayor)

Brent Owen* (ACCLAIMED)

RM of Cartier (Reeve)

Christa Vann Mitchell*

Dale Fossay

RM of Dufferin (Reeve)

George Gray*

Cor Lodder (ELECTED)

RM of Grey (Reeve)

Gail Johnson (ELECTED)

Bill Sisson

Jean Pierre Grosemans

RM of Headingley (Mayor)

Jim Robson (ACCLAIMED)

Municipality of Lorne (Reeve)

Aurel Pantel* (ELECTED)

Darcy Ketsman

Municipality of Louise (Reeve)

Murray McIntyre* (ACCLAIMED)

RM of Macdonald (Reeve)

Brad Erb* (ACCLAIMED)

City of Morden (Mayor)

Brandon Burley* (ACCLAIMED)

RM of Morris (Reeve)

Scott Siemens (ACCLAIMED)

Municipality of Norfolk Treherne (Reeve)

Will Eert*

Gilles Guertin (ELECTED)

Municipality of North Norfolk (Head of council)

Ed Heppner (ELECTED)

Bill Wieler

Adam Paton

Municipality of Pembina (Head of Council)

Glen Shiskoski* (ACCLAIMED)

RM of Portage la Prairie (Reeve)

Kameron Blight* (ACCLAIMED)

City of Portage la Prairie (Mayor)

Mohammad Tahir Khan

Sharilyn Knox

John Donald Pelechaty

Bryon Hamilton

Municipality of Rhineland (Reeve)

Don Wiebe* (ACCLAIMED)

RM of Roland (Reeve)

Jodi Gaultier (ACCLAIMED)

RM of Stanley (Reeve)

Ike Friesen

RM of Thompson (Head of Council)

Brian Callum*

Heather Imrie

Richard Leroux

Royce Burnett

Scott Mayert

RM of Victoria (Reeve)

Raymond Huggart* (ACCLAIMED)

City of Winkler (Mayor)

Karl Krebs

Henry Siemens

Midwestern

Municipality of Clanwilliam-Erickson (Reeve)

Victor Baraniuk* (ACCLAIMED)

RM of Ellice-Archie (Reeve)

Barry Lowes* (ACCLAIMED)

Municipality of Glenella-Lansdowne (Reeve)

Richard Funk*

Kevin Paramor (ELECTED)

Municipality of Hamiota (Mayor)

Randal Stuart Lints (ELECTED)

Linda Little

Municipality of Harrison Park (Reeve)

Dennis Yanchycki

Ian Drul

Ron Kaczkowski Cayer

Craig Atkinson

Town of Minnedosa (Mayor)

Ken Cameron (ACCLAIMED)

RM of Minto-Odanah (Reeve)

Doug Dowsett* (ACCLAIMED)

Town of Neepawa (Mayor)

Brian Hedley (ACCLAIMED)

RM of Oakview (Reeve)

Brent Fortune*

Bob Christie (ELECTED)

Darcy Heapy

Municipality of Prairie View (Reeve)

Roger Wilson (ACCLAIMED)

RM of Riding Mountain West (Reeve)

Grant Boryskavich* (ACCLAIMED)

RM of Rosedale (Reeve)

Karl Snezyk (ACCLAIMED)

Municipality of Rossburn (Mayor)

Kalvin Kreshewski

Shirley Kalyniuk (ELECTED)

Municipality of Russell-Binscarth (Mayor)

Cheryl Kingdon-Chartier*

Judy Snitynsky (ELECTED)

Marg Fraser

Municipality of West Lake-Gladstone (Mayor)

Daryl Shipman

Darcy Meloney

RM of Yellowhead (Mayor)

Mervin Starzky* (ACCLAIMED)

Parkland

RM of Alonsa (Reeve)

Tom Anderson* (ACCLAIMED)

City of Dauphin (Mayor)

Kerri Riehl

David Bosiak (ELECTED)

RM of Dauphin (Reeve)

Tom Gibbs

Ernie Sirski (ELECTED)

Municipality of Ethelbert (Head of Council)

Michael Goy (ACCLAIMED)

Municipality of Gilbert Plains (Reeve)

Jim Manchur* (ACCLAIMED)

Municipality of Grandview (Mayor)

Lyle Morran (ELECTED)

Tom Worth

RM of Lakeshore (Reeve)

Clayton Watts

Jeff Konowalchuk

Bryan Preston

Municipality of McCreary (Reeve)

Shawn Buchanan

Rick Sonnenberg (ELECTED)

Municipality of Minitonas-Bowsman (Reeve)

Larry Mychalchuk (ACCLAIMED)

Municipality of Mossey River (Head of council)

Reynold Sahulka (ACCLAIMED)

RM of Mountain (Reeve)

Connie Forbes

Keith Behrmann (ELECTED)

Municipality of Roblin (Head of Council)

Robert Misko*

Betty A. Nykyforak

Municipality of Ste. Rose (Mayor)

Robert Brunel* (ACCLAIMED)

Town of Swan River (Mayor)

Lance Jacobson* (ACCLAIMED)

Municipality of Swan Valley West (Reeve)

William Galloway

Bill Gade

David Minish

Western

RM of Argyle (Reeve)

Mike Everett (ACCLAIMED)

Municipality of Boissevain-Morton (Head of council)

Judy Swanson* (ACCLAIMED)

City of Brandon (Mayor)

Elliot Oleson

Jeff Fawcett

Municipality of Brenda-Waskada (Head of Council)

David Vanmackelbergh* (ACCLAIMED)

Town of Carberry (Mayor)

Stuart Olmstead*

Debbie Rea

Ray Muirhead (ELECTED)

Municipality of Cartwright-Roblin (Head of Council)

Jamie Dousselaere* (ACCLAIMED)

RM of Cornwallis (Reeve)

Bill Courtice*

Sam Hofer (ELECTED)

Municipality of Deloraine-Winchester (Reeve)

Kelly McMechan (ACCLAIMED)

RM of Elton (Reeve)

Ross Farley*

Ches Bollman (ELECTED)

Municipality of Glenboro-South Cypress (Head of Council)

Trevor Drinkwater*

Charles Radford (ELECTED)

Municipality of Grasslands (Reeve)

Bruce Evans (ACCLAIMED)

Municipality of Killarney-Turtle Mountain (Mayor)

Janice Smith (ACCLAIMED)

Town of Melita (Mayor)

Bill Holden* (ACCLAIMED)

Municipality of North Cypress-Langford (Reeve)

Jimmie M. Krzyzaniak

Clyde McCallum

Ray Drayson

Municipality of Oakland-Wawanesa (Head of Council)

David Kreklewich* (ELECTED)

Dennis Rome

RM of Pipestone (Reeve)

Archie McPherson* (ELECTED)

James Watt

RM of Prairie Lakes (Reeve)

Chris Irwin

Geoff Gregoire

Darren Seymour (ELECTED)

Municipality of Riverdale (Mayor)

Heather Lamb (ACCLAIMED)

RM of Sifton (Reeve)

Cyril Druwe* (ACCLAIMED)

Municipality of Souris-Glenwood (Mayor)

Darryl Jackson*

Duane Davison

Municipality of Two Borders (Reeve)

Sandra Clark (ACCLAIMED)

Town of Virden (Mayor)

Murray Wright*

Tina Williams (ELECTED)

RM of Wallace-Woodworth (Reeve)

Clayton Canart* (ACCLAIMED)

RM of Whitehead (Reeve)