Election results from Winnipeg and Brandon


Who will take the top jobs in Winnipeg and Brandon?

CTV News will update the list of mayoral and councillor candidates as results roll in throughout election night.

You can watch the full CTV News live election coverage online starting at 8 p.m.

(Note: An asterisk indicates an incumbent candidate.)

 

Winnipeg

Mayor

  • Robert-Falcon Ouellette
  • Rana Bokhari
  • Jenny Motkaluk
  • Don Woodstock
  • Glen Murray
  • Scott Gillingham (ELECTED)
  • Kevin Klein
  • Idris Adelakun
  • Rick Shone
  • Shaun Loney
  • Chris Clacio

Charleswood-Tuxedo-Westwood

  • Hal Anderson
  • Evan Duncan (ELECTED)
  • Steven Minion
  • Brad Gross
  • Gordon Penner

Daniel McIntyre

  • Cindy Gilroy* (ELECTED)
  • Sal Infantino
  • Omar Kinnarath

Elmwood-East Kildonan

  • Jason Schreyer* (ELECTED)
  • Ryan Kochie

Fort Rouge-East Fort Garry

  • Michael Thompson
  • Sherri Rollins* (ELECTED)

Mynarski

  • Ed Radchenka
  • Ross Eadie* (ELECTED)
  • Steve Snyder
  • Natalie Smith
  • Aaron McDowell

North Kildonan

  • Jeff Browaty* (ELECTED)
  • Andrew Podolecki

Old Kildonan

  • Devi Sharma* (ACCLAIMED)

Point Douglas

  • Joe Pereira
  • Vivian Santos* (ELECTED)
  • Moe Eltassi

River Heights-Fort Garry

  • John Orlikow* (ELECTED)
  • Brant Field
  • Gary Lenko

St. Boniface

  • Matt Allard* (ELECTED)
  • Marcel Boille
  • Nicholas Douklias

St. James

  • Daevid Ramey
  • Kelly Ryback
  • Eddie Ayoub
  • Tim Diack
  • Shawn Dobson (ELECTED)

St. Norbert-Seine River

  • Markus Chambers* (ACCLAIMED)

St. Vital

  • Brian Mayes* (ELECTED)
  • Baljeet Sharma
  • Derrick Dujlovic

Transcona

  • Wally Welechenko
  • Shawn Nason*
  • Steve Lipischak
  • Russ Wyatt (ELECTED)

Waverley West

  • Pascal Scott
  • Janice Lukes* (ELECTED)

 

Brandon

Mayor

  • Jeff Fawcett
  • Elliott Oleson

Ward 1

  • Richard Bruce
  • Jo-Ann Pasklivich
  • Jeff Plas
  • Kevin Chambers
  • Heather Karrouze

Ward 2

  • Dale Bates
  • Phillip Emmerson
  • Kris Desjarlais*

Ward 3

  • Quentin Derhak
  • Barry Cullen*

Ward 4

  • Shaun Cameron* (ACCLAIMED)

Ward 5

  • Sunday Frangi*
  • Greg Hildebrand

Ward 6

  • Bruce Luebke* (ACCLAIMED)

Ward 7

  • Shawn Berry* (ACCLAIMED)

Ward 8

  • Michael McCormick
  • Jason Splett

Ward 9

  • Glen Parker* (ACCLAIMED)

Ward 10

  • Tyson Tame
  • Franco Chartier
  • Olivia Boyce
  • Ben Welsh 
