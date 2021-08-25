Election signs damaged in Huron County
Police in Huron County are reminding the public that damaging election signs is illegal, following two separate incidents of vandalism.
According to police, a number of signs were found damaged off Harriston Road near Gorrie, Ont. after being set up by volunteers on August 21 with more signs being found damaged off Highway 21 near Amberley.
Police say it is a criminal offence to remove or damage official election signs on public property and people found damaging or removing signs can face charges of mischief under the Criminal Code.
According to the Canada Elections Act, "No person shall prevent or impair the transmission to the public of an election advertising message without the consent of a person with authority to authorize its transmission."
To make a complaint or allegation of wrongdoing about election signs displayed during a federal election, police ask that you write to the Office of the Commissioner of Canada Elections.
Anyone with information on the election sign mischief is asked contact Huron or Crime Stoppers.
