Election signs will be banned on regional roads starting in 2022

There will soon be new rules for political party signs in Waterloo Region.

Council passed a motion Wednesday night, banning all election signs on regional roads.

That decision won’t go into effect until 2022.

Residents will still be able to place party signs on their private property.

Both Kitchener and Waterloo already have bans in place for city streets.

