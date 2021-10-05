Elections Alberta launches campaign to help voters with provincial ballot

For the first time since 1998, a provincial ballot will be distributed at the polls during this year's municipal election.

A new campaign launched by Elections Alberta is aiming to help voters understand the steps involved when marking the second ballot.

“What makes this particular election unique can also raise a lot of questions for electors,” Pamela Renwick, acting deputy chief electoral officer of Elections Alberta, said in a news release.

“We felt it was important to develop an engaging but straightforward campaign to help people learn the answers to the questions they might have as voting day approaches.”

The provincial ballot will ask voters to answer two referendum questions and to select their preferred potential Senate nominees.

The 'yes' or 'no' referendum questions that Albertans will see on their ballot will be:

“Should section 36(2) of the Constitution Act, 1982 - Parliament and the government of Canada’s commitment to the principle of making equalization payments - be removed from the constitution?”

“Do you want Alberta to adopt year-round Daylight Saving Time, which is summer hours, eliminating the need to change our clocks twice a year?”

Voters will also choose from a list of 13 candidates for the Government of Alberta to recommend to the federal government for future senate appointments.

According to Elections Alberta, official results from the provincial ballot will be announced on Oct. 26 at 11 a.m.

On October 18th, in addition to holding municipal and school board elections, Alberta is holding a senate election and a referendum vote. You can look up your local election office here: https://t.co/KUq05MGWlp. #abvote #abpoli #ableg #absenate #abreferendum

COMMUNITIES NOT HOLDING ELECTIONS

More than 100 communities across the province will not facilitate municipal elections this year. Those communities include summer villages, First Nations, and the Alberta side of Lloydminster.

According to Elections Alberta, residents in those communities will be able to vote in a nearby municipality or by mail.

“Whether you live in an urban area, a rural municipality, a summer village, or Indigenous community, a number of entities across Alberta are working to help you cast your vote,” said Renwick.

Elections Alberta will provide training, supplies and information to municipalities in the province. Final results will also be received then reported by Elections Alberta.

Over 1.7 million brochures with information on the second ballot have been mailed out to homes in Alberta.

Albertans can look up their voting locations online.

If you have any questions about the provincial ballot you can also call 1-877-422-8683, toll free.

The provincial ballot questions have drawn criticism from some political pundits in Alberta.