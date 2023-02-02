Elections Canada calls for by-election to fill vacant Oxford riding seat
A by-election will take place in the riding of Oxford to fill a vacant seat following former MP Dave MacKenzie’s departure back in December.
According to a release from Elections Canada, on Jan. 30 the Chief Electoral Officer of Canada, Stéphane Perrault, received an official notice from the speaker of the House of Commons that the seat for Oxford is vacant, and that a by-election will be held to fill the vacancy.
Former MP Dave MacKenzie was re-elected to the Oxford riding during the federal election on Sept. 20, 2021. In December of last year, MacKenzie announced he was stepping down from office.
According to the rules, the date of the by-election must be announced between Feb. 10 and July 29, in which the announcement will signal the start of the by-election period.
The by-election must also be held on a Monday, and at least 36 days but no more than 50 days after the day the by-election is announced.
Therefore, the earliest day that the Oxford by-election can be held is on March 20, 2023.
