Elections Canada says it's ready for a pandemic election, but how many mail-in ballots will be counted?
Elections Canada potentially could be counting millions, not thousands, of mail-in ballots if a fall election is called, says Nanos Research's Nik Nanos.
Grey Bruce no longer a Delta hot spot; moving closer to a full Step 3Grey Bruce is no longer considered one of Ontario's hot spots as COVID-19 cases trend downward following weeks of surging case counts.
Alberta health minister expected to face questions after COVID-19 policy changesAlberta Health Minister Tyler Shandro is in Edmonton to make an announcement at the Stollery Children's Hospital.
Police continue to investigate pair of shootings in Kitchener this weekWaterloo regional police continue to investigate two shootings in the past three days in Kitchener.
Nova Scotia reports one new COVID-19 case Thursday, active cases rise to 10Nova Scotia is reporting one new case of COVID-19 on Thursday, as the number of active cases in the province rises to 10.
Bishop-Nriagu, Kelly to compete in 800-metre heats in Tokyo Thursday nightThe Ottawa Valley will be watching the women's 800-metre heats taking place in Tokyo Thursday night.
Anti-racism programming proposal dropped over ‘political and divisive’ concerns: MCCOfficials with the Multicultural Council of Windsor and Essex County (MCC) say they have decided to withdraw its proposal to lead a community anti-racism initiative because it has become “political and divisive.”
New Brunswick can't sue auditor after being left on hook for millions: top courtThe Supreme Court of Canada says New Brunswick cannot sue accounting firm Grant Thornton over an allegedly flawed audit which led the province to backstop hefty loans to a company that soon ran into financial trouble.
No charges from SIU following motorcycle crash in BrantfordThe province's Special Investigations Unit says there are no grounds to charge a Brantford police officer following a collision involving a motorcycle in March.
Northerners hatch a plan to save two unborn abandoned loonsWhen two eggs were found in an abandoned loon nest at a northern Ontario lake, several people banded together to save them.