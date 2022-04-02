Elections Ontario readies for June election
We're roughly two months away from the next election and the staff at Elections Ontario say they'll be ready by the time we go to the ballot box.
Work is already underway to recruit the staff that will be needed to staff polling stations across the province.
Chief electoral officer Greg Essensa is currently in the middle of an Ontario tour, making sure returning officers have the tools they need.
One of the new things voters can do this year is download the app and choose to have their voter card sent to them electronically.
"Traditionally in an election, we get all of that information and we send you a voter information card," Essensa said.
"This app now changes that relationship. Now it becomes one-to-one because now you get to choose how you want to be communicated, what type of communications you want from us etcetera, so it is a pilot and we're encouraging all Ontarians to try it out."
Ontarians head to the polls to elect the next premier June 2.
-
Sudbury police recover weaponGreater Sudbury Police received a weapons complaint Sunday around 6:30 a.m..
-
Ontario confirms another 10 COVID-19 deaths, hospitalization data not availableOntario has confirmed another 10 deaths related to COVID-19 on Sunday.
-
WECHU to host community catch-up immunization clinics for studentsThe Windsor-Essex County Health Unit will be hosting a number of community clinics over the next several months to ensure students in grades 7-12 are caught up on their vaccines.
-
Police say 6 dead, 10 injured in Sacramento shootingPolice in California are searching for at least one suspect in connection with a mass shooting early Sunday in downtown Sacramento that claimed six lives and left 10 other people injured.
-
Student robotics club defies expectations, going from underdogs to championsAlthough they called themselves "The Thunderbots," the members of the Spectrum School Robotics Club were definitely the underdogs.
-
Animal tranquillizer detected in growing number of human overdose deaths in OntarioA powerful drug used to sedate horses and cattle is creeping into Canada's illicit drug supply and has been detected in a growing number of human drug poisoning deaths in Ontario.
-
It's time for new tools to boost uptake of third doses, child vaccination: expertsExperts say now is the time for a renewed vaccination strategy aimed at boosting third-dose uptake, shots for kids and preparing for wider fourth doses.
-
Man in Germany gets 90 COVID-19 shots to sell forged passesA 60-year-old man allegedly had himself vaccinated against COVID-19 dozens of times in Germany in order to sell forged vaccination cards with real vaccine batch numbers to people not wanting to get vaccinated themselves.
-
Federal budget could see more money for climate programs: GuilbeaultWith the federal budget slated to be unveiled on Thursday, Environment and Climate Change Minister Steven Guilbeault says we could see more climate-related elements in the budget.