Elections Ontario readies for June election

We're roughly two months away from the next election and the staff at Elections Ontario say they'll be ready by the time we go to the ballot box.

Work is already underway to recruit the staff that will be needed to staff polling stations across the province.

Chief electoral officer Greg Essensa is currently in the middle of an Ontario tour, making sure returning officers have the tools they need.

One of the new things voters can do this year is download the app and choose to have their voter card sent to them electronically.

"Traditionally in an election, we get all of that information and we send you a voter information card," Essensa said.

"This app now changes that relationship. Now it becomes one-to-one because now you get to choose how you want to be communicated, what type of communications you want from us etcetera, so it is a pilot and we're encouraging all Ontarians to try it out."

Ontarians head to the polls to elect the next premier June 2.