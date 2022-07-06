Electric scooters roll out in Ottawa today

E-scooters are back in Ottawa starting today, but they come with some changes and you won't see quite as many.

Two providers, Bird Canada and Neuron Mobility, will be providing the scooters this year.

“The season will begin in a few pre-selected neighborhoods and expanding to a larger operational area to ensure the new required technologies are functioning as required. Both providers will be taking a phased approach, with Neuron e-scooters hitting the road on Wednesday, July 6, and Bird e-scooters launching next week,” the City of Ottawa says.

The e-scooter program, now in its third year, includes new restrictions on riders and the companies operating the electric scooters, as well as changes to the scooters themselves.

E-scooters will be required to emit a continuous sound while in operation so people can hear them approach, and apps must only allow riders to end their rides in a designated parking area. The scooters are also not allowed on sidewalks. The city says new technologies and penalties been implemented to deter sidewalk riding and improperly parked e-scooters.

“If an e-scooter is improperly parked, the rider will continue to be charged a fee until it is properly parked or retrieved by the provider. Providers have also implemented fines and will remove users from their app who disregard the local rules, including sidewalk riding and improper parking,” the city says.

The launch of this year’s e-scooters was delayed because of the changes.

There will also be 300 fewer scooters compared to last year, with a fleet size of 900.

The 2022 season is approved to operate until November 15, 2022, weather permitting.