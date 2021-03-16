Winnipeg and parts of southern Manitoba will be receiving new electric vehicle chargers thanks in part to the federal government.

On Tuesday, Ottawa announced a $155,000 investment to Eco-West Canada so the company can install 31 Level 2 electric vehicle charges in the province.

"This is how we deliver real change to all parts of the country. This is how we create a future where the vehicles we drive don't harm the environment we cherish," said MP Terry Duguid, who is the secretary to the economic development and environment ministers.

The federal funding comes from the Natural Resources Canada's Zero-Emission Vehicle Infrastructure Program.

The government hopes this project will encourage more people to purchase zero-emission vehicles.

As part of the partnership, Eco-West Canada and the municipalities are also investing, which brings the total to $356,000.

"It not only offers a structure, but it also offers a network of like-minded municipalities who want to help their communities evolve to be more resilient in the face of climate change but also help them be less reliant on fossil fuels in the future," said Dany Robidoux, who is the executive director of Eco-West Canada.

The federal government said it has already invested more than $600 million to make electric vehicles more affordable for Canadians.

"We are giving Canadians the greener options they want to get to where they need to go. This is how we get to net zero by 2050," said Seamus O'Regan, the federal Minister of Natural Resources, in a news release.