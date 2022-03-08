Electric vehicle group expects surge in interest as gas prices soar on Vancouver Island

From cars to scooters to e-bikes, two bucks per litre at gas pumps in Greater Victoria has electric vehicle advocates expecting drivers to start looking for a new ride.

David Grove, president of the Victoria Electric Vehicle Association, says he expects a surge in intrest.

The non-profit advocacy group helps islanders find the right electric vehicle (EV) for them.

"It is the perfect time to buy an electric vehicle," said Grove on Monday. "They are economic, quiet, and quick."

While interest in EVs may be on the rise, supply remains an issue for prospective buyers.

From Nissan to Tesla, you can expect a wait between four and 12 months for a new electric vehicle.

"We are definitely not ready for this," said Petrina Gentile, an automotive journalist with the Globe and Mail.

"Manufacturers really have to scale up," she said. "Supply isn't there for consumers and you have more people asking questions about them."

Charging infrastructure is also a concern for some. It's getting busier and busier at charging stations in the region, though cities like Victoria promise that 650 new public chargers will be available over the next five years.

If a $70,000 tesla sounds out of your budget, e-bikes could be a new alternative for some.

Electric bikes start at around $2,000.

"As gas is going up, and we all know it's going higher, it's a concern. People are taking it seriously," said Charles Turner with Victoria Electric Bikes.