Electric vehicle pilot offers Alberta Fortis customers $150 to test power grid

If you're a FortisAlberta customer who owns an electric vehicle (EV), the company is looking for your help with a pilot program that will test the limits of Alberta's electrical infrastructure.

Along with the valuable information, Fortis is also offering eligible participants incentives for their time.

The Electric Vehicle Smart Charging Pilot hopes to answer questions about how the adoption of EVs will affect the province's system, especially with the federal government's recent pledge to fully transition to zero-emission vehicles by 2035.

"We expect to see an increasing number of Albertans driving EVs," Fortis said in a release, adding that thousands of Albertans are already using them.

According to the Alberta Electric System Operator, it's predicted there will be 1.5 million EVs on Alberta roads by 2035.

To participate, customers who drive an EV who live within Fortis' service area need to download Optiwatt, a smart charging app, for free from the Apple or Google Play store.

Only 600 spots are available and anyone who signs up will receive $150 – $50 at signup, and $100 at the conclusion of the pilot program after completing a survey.

Fortis says "additional incentives" will be offered to participants through the Optiwatt app.

"Rewards are provided through the Optiwatt app and can be redeemed through Paypal, Zelle, Stripe and digital gift cards," Fortis said.

It's the first pilot of its kind in rural Alberta, Fortis says, and also reflects the company's commitment to a resilient power grid.

"The data gathered will help us understand vehicle charging requirements of our customers," said Fortis' vice-president of engineering Curtis Eck in a statement.

"It will also demonstrate the opportunity for active managed charging to mitigate grid impacts, reduce carbon impacts and save customers money – costs that directly impact the transmission and distribution fees on Alberta utility bills."

The pilot program began in January and will end on Dec. 31.