Electric Zamboni debuts at North Bay’s Memorial Gardens

The City of North Bay is going green with the debut of its very first electric ice-resurfacer at Memorial Gardens.

The municipality approved the purchase of the new $160,000 Zamboni Model 552AC ice-resurfacer in 2022, but delivery had been delayed due to supply issues.

The new model is equipped with lithium-ion batteries for quick charging and is replacing an aging propane-powered machine.

City officials said the new equipment delivers zero-emission promises and has potential cost savings. The unit should also improve air quality in the arena for a safer, healthier environment.

“We are strategically introducing electric vehicles into our fleet with a clear goal in mind to make North Bay more sustainable and efficient,” said the city’s fleet manager John Ouellette, in a news release.

“This is a proactive step towards reducing our environmental footprint while enhancing the overall efficiency of our operations.”

Staff currently undergoing training and city officials said the new machine is expected to be in operation this week.

“The addition of this new piece of equipment underscores North Bay's commitment to exploring innovative, sustainable solutions to enhance the quality of services for residents and visitors,” said the city in the release.