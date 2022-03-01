Electrical 'boot camp' aims to fill skilled trades void

Thirty F.E. Madill high school students got an in-depth electrical experience in Wingham on Tuesday.

“Learning lots, hooking up switches, junction boxes, switches. Lots to learn, so far,” says Grade 12 student, Joel Nesbitt.

Support Ontario Youth is taking its travelling skilled trades boot camps across Huron and Perth County this week.

The goal is simple, to try and find future electricians, plumbers, carpenters, and mechanics, to replace the 250,000 skilled trades workers expected to retire in the next 10 years.

“We’re trying to replace all those people. There’s so few of them out there and hopefully we get the under represented groups in the trades as well. Young women, people of colour, Indigenous youth, newcomers, whatever the case,” says Support Ontario Youth representative, Craig Brockwell.At Madill, a largely rural high school based in Wingham, with several Specialist High Skills Major programs in the skilled trades, there are many keen recruits.

“I live on a farm and I like to be self sufficient, so being able to do it by myself and pick up these skills to then teach other women in the future,” says Grade 12 student, Jess Hendriks, who is considering an apprenticeship as a Millwright.

“I think the trades are something a lot of guys and girls here are looking at getting into. Something a lot of people at this school are into, I find apprenticeships are popular too,” says Nesbitt, who is enrolled in the Training Coach Technician apprenticeship program to become a mechanic.

“It’s a job I’m going to wake up every morning and not feel like I have to go do it. I want to enjoy doing it, and electrical is something I just enjoy doing,” says Ethan Price, who is considering an electrical apprenticeship program.

The “Tools in the Trades” boot camp rolls into high schools in Listowel and St.Mary’s, later this week.

Students who take part also walk away with $250 worth of free tools.