Electrical fire at Sault Ste. Marie health centre causes significant damage
An early morning fire at a medical office building in Sault Ste. Marie has caused 'considerable damage,' officials say.
Cleanup crews remain at the scene Wednesday morning after Sault Ste. Marie Fire Services battled an overnight blaze at a downtown multi-unit medical office.
Crews were called to the Elgin Integral Health Centre building on Elgin Street -- between Bay Street and Queen Street East -- shortly after 4:30 a.m.
"Upon arrival, smoke was visible from the road," the fire department said in a news release. "Crews were able to contain and extinguish the fire."
Firefighters have left the scene as of 10 a.m.
From the street, a few main floor windows on the front of the building appear to have been broken.
"Further investigation revealed the cause of the fire was electrical in nature. The fire is not considered suspicious," the fire department said. "There is considerable damage to the building. There are no injuries to report."
CTV News is following this story and will have more details as they become available.
With files from Christian D'Avino, CTV News Sault Ste. Marie
-
Calgary, Lethbridge, Red Deer and Wood Buffalo file official complaint regarding centralized ambulance dispatchAn official complaint has been filed with the Alberta Ombudsman regarding patient care concerns in the months since ambulance dispatch service was consolidated across the province earlier this year.
-
Charge laid after St. Albert child sent to hospital with multiple stab woundsRCMP have charged a St. Albert resident with attempted murder after a stabbing on Sunday.
-
CAMI employees returning to work next monthSome workers at the GM CAMI Assembly plant in Ingersoll, Ont. should be back on the line as of Nov. 1.
-
Children now excluded from Alta. COVID-19 triage plan: AHSAlberta is no longer planning to triage pediatric patients if its hospital system is ever overwhelmed by COVID-19.
-
COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Health officials to provide updateBritish Columbia Health Officials will release an update on the state of the COVID-19 pandemic in the province on Wednesday afternoon.
-
Suspected cocaine discovered in vehicle tire at Ambassador Bridge border crossing: CBSACanada Border Services Agency (CBSA) officers seized suspected cocaine found in a tire of a passenger vehicle at the Ambassador Bridge.
-
Several Ontario hospitals enact mandatory vaccination policies for visitorsSeveral Ontario hospitals are enacting mandatory vaccination policies for visitors, in addition to mandates for their staff.
-
'The system is creaking': Reality of Sask. healthcare system amid fourth waveHealthcare workers in Saskatchewan are having to choose who gets appropriate critical care and which patients will receive care on the hospital floor.
-
RVH to expand into Innisfil with new South CampusRoyal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) announced its future South Campus would be built in Innisfil, south of Stroud.