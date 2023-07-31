Power restored for 844 customers in Kitchener’s Stanley Park area
CTVNewsKitchener.ca Digital Content Producer
Alison Sandstrom
Over 800 homes and businesses in Kitchener’s Stanley Park neighbourhood were without power Monday afternoon.
Some traffic lights in the area were also out.
According to Enova Power, the outage started around 3 p.m. The cause is still under investigation.
As of 6:30 p.m., Enova Power's outage map showed power was fully restored in the area.
-
Two people rescued after float plane crash on Lake SimcoeEmergency crews are investigating after a float plane crashed on Lake Simcoe Monday evening.
-
Southern Alberta couple's retirement dreams destroyed by vandalsA southern Alberta couple's dreams are in shambles after vandals almost completely destroyed what was to be their retirement home.
-
Man stabbed multiple times in Campbell River: RCMPA 21-year-old man was stabbed multiple times in Campbell River Friday evening, police said.
-
These Canadians moved to Hollywood to write and act. Now they're on strikeCanadian actors and screenwriters who are part of historic dual labour strikes in Hollywood say they are fighting for the future of their industries -- on both sides of the border.
-
$32M mansion shatters Whistler real estate sales recordA home in an exclusive neighborhood overlooking Alta Lake has sold for $32,000,000, breaking Whistler’s real estate sale price record by nearly $10,000,000.
-
Plane collides with barrier before takeoff at YVRShortly before takeoff early Saturday morning, a twin-turboprop aircraft collided with a barrier at Vancouver International Airport, CTV News has learned.
-
Serious injuries reported following crash involving motorcyclePolice said a motorcycle and a passenger vehicle collided near Commissioners Road East and Sheffield Boulevard around 8 p.m.
-
Families left mourning after young, devoted fathers killed in Kananaskis plane crashThree devoted young men are among the six people who died in a plane crash in Kananaskis on Friday night.
-