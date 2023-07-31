iHeartRadio

Power restored for 844 customers in Kitchener’s Stanley Park area


Enova Power's outage map shows 844 customers are without electricity in Stanley Park as of 4 p.m. on Monday. (Enova Power)

Over 800 homes and businesses in Kitchener’s Stanley Park neighbourhood were without power Monday afternoon.

Some traffic lights in the area were also out.

According to Enova Power, the outage started around 3 p.m. The cause is still under investigation.

As of 6:30 p.m., Enova Power's outage map showed power was fully restored in the area.

