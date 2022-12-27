Electricity outages persist for 2,000 NB Power customers

NB Power says about 2,000 customers remain without electricity Monday following strong winds late Friday and early Saturday.

The utility says Carleton County, Victoria County, and Madawaska County continue to see the highest outage impacts.

A peak of more than 70,000 NB Power customers were off the grid early Saturday, with about 101,000 customers losing power at some point during the storm.

NB Power previously advised some customers they’d remain off the grid Christmas Day. About 6,500 NB Power customers were without electricity Christmas afternoon.

Marc Belliveau, NB Power spokesperson, says this is one of the largest province-wide outage events of the last 25 years. Belliveau says more than 500 resource personnel have been on the ground trying to restore power.