Big box electronics retailer Best Buy is used to selling lots of big screen televisions, stereo systems and headphones, but during the pandemic there was an increase in some product sales it didn’t expect.

“Bread makers, air fryers and even exercise equipment like dumbbells are things that customers are coming to us for in big numbers,” said Allan Kambeitz, the vice presidents of purchasing for Best Buy Canada.

Best Buy says in March sales of devices that allowed people to work from home and do online learning soared.

Sales of Chromebooks, computer monitors, printers and accessories were all up 150 per cent, the store said.

The company said it was always trying to keep up with demand for computers and computer accessories for customers who needed those products.

Kambeitz said demand for other product categories also went up dramatically.

Consumer categories that experienced a huge increases in sales included freezers up 200 per cent, washing machines up 100 per cent, humidifiers up 110 per cent, air purifiers up 55 per cent and power tooth brushes and oral care products up 100 per cent.

With dental offices closed for much of the year, many people purchased premium electric tooth brushes. With aspiring bakers back in the kitchen trying new things, sales of bread makers surged 140 per cent.

“We are finding we are spending more time at home, so people are going to enhance whatever they like to do at home," Kambeitz said.

Kambeitz expects consumers to continue to buy items to help them work and play at home as the pandemic continues.

Best Buy has seen an increase in the sale of video games, gaming systems and in gaming computers.

“I think gaming is going to continue to be a big trend as people are spending a lot more time at home," Kambeitz said.

The chain has also noticed more people are buying drones with sales up 60 per cent, as people try to take up a new hobby during the pandemic.