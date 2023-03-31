Elementary school curling champions invade Wingham, Ont.

Nearly 150 of the best young curlers in Ontario are at the Wingham Golf and Curling Club this weekend.

32 teams from across the province are taking part in the Provincial Elementary School Curling Championships.

It’s the 33rd year for the Championships that feature students anywhere from grade one to grade eight.

The curling competition was supposed to be held in Wingham in 2020, but was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Curling lasts all weekend long, with the finals scheduled for Sunday.