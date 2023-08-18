'Elevated heat warning' in place for Lethbridge
CTVNewsCalgary.ca Senior Digital Producer
Michael Franklin
A current heat warning in place for Lethbridge will be upgraded because of special air quality statements that were issued in response to wildfire smoke.
In a Friday release, city officials said that despite cooler conditions in central Alberta, there is expected to be extreme heat continuing in some southern regions.
Anyone feeling the effects of the hot weather should take precautions, officials said.
"Although air pollution and smoke can be harmful to your health, extreme heat is more dangerous. Whenever possible, keeping cool should always be your priority," the city said in a statement.
Conditions are expected to cool down by Saturday.
Further information on staying cool can be found on the province's website.
-
Cool weather doesn't dampen enthusiasm on opening night of Country ThunderThousands of country music fans didn't let a little drizzle get in their way Friday night at Fort Calgary.
-
'My daughter and I celebrated with champagne and balloons': Belle River woman wins $100KA mother and grandmother from Belle River is celebrating with her family after winning $100,000 during a recent Lotto Max draw.
-
Vancouver Island fire crews help battle flames in KelownaAs flames ravage the Kelowna area, forcing thousands to flee and destroying dozens of homes and counting, fire crews from Vancouver Island are rushing to help.
-
“It seems to be getting better and better every year”: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Saint John hold 18th annual Big Book SaleThe event brings in over $20,000 for the non-profit organization, making it one of the most important fundraisers each year.
-
-
Fatal collision claims one life near FormosaPolice in Bruce County are investigating after a single-vehicle crash claimed one life near Formosa in the early morning hours of Saturday.
-
No new evacuation orders overnight, but thousands still displaced in B.C.'s OkanaganEvacuation alerts expanded on both sides of Okanagan Lake overnight, but there were no new orders for Kelowna or West Kelowna residents to flee the flames of encroaching wildfires.
-
$10k reward offered for information to help find Fredericton woman missing for 2 yearsA $10,000 dollar reward is being offered for information that helps in finding a Fredericton woman who has been missing for two years now.
-
Driver stopped for speeding on Hwy. 416 had two unbuckled children in the backseatOntario Provincail Police stopped the driver of a vehicle for speeding 143 km/h on Highway 416 in North Grenville