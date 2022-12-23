Eleven people attacked by dog in Hamilton, owner charged

A 32-year-old woman has been arrested after allegedly encouraging her dog to attack multiple victims in Hamilton’s east end Thursday night.

Just after 7 p.m., Hamilton police were called down to 1042 Barton St. E. for a “threatening in progress.”

When police arrived, they saw a “chaotic” scene involving 11 victims. Their injuries range from minor to serious, with two people requiring surgery.

Police say the dog owner let her dog loose and allegedly encouraged it to attack those inside the establishment.

The dog was still acting aggressively when police arrived, which prompted officers to deploy their conductive energy weapon to control the dog. Police say the dog died.

Hamilton police arrested an unnamed woman and charged her with six counts of criminal negligence causing bodily harm, four counts of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, and assault with a weapon.

Her name cannot be released at this time as the charges have not yet sworn before the court.