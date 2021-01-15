New Brunswick RCMP say 11 people are facing charges after police raided nine locations in the Moncton-area on Thursday.

Shortly before 9 a.m. on Jan. 14, police executed seven search warrants in Moncton and one each in Dieppe and Riverview, as part of an ongoing drug trafficking investigation.

The search warrants were executed simultaneously at locations on the following streets:

Arden Street, Moncton, N.B.

Church Street, Moncton, N.B.

Cornhill Street, Moncton, N.B.

High Street, Moncton, N.B.

Lockhart Avenue, Moncton, N.B.

Mountain Road, Moncton, N.B.

Wolfe Avenue, Moncton, N.B.

Primrose Lane, Dieppe, N.B.

Leonard Street, Riverview, N.B.

Police say drugs, handguns and cash were seized from each of the locations.

Six men and five women, all from Moncton, were arrested and later released:

A 25-year-old woman

A 27-year-old woman

A 31-year-old man

A 35-year-old woman

A 40-year-old man

A 45-year-old man

A 45-year-old woman

A 50-year-old woman

A 54-year-old man

A 56-year-old man

A 57-year-old man

All eleven are scheduled to appear in Moncton Provincial Court on July 13, to face charges in relation to the searches.

RCMP say the investigation is ongoing, and ask anyone with information about illegal drug activity in their neighbourhood to contact police or Crime Stoppers.