Elf-themed Compass cards to go on sale Wednesday, TransLink says

TransLink's latest limited-edition Compass product is a tribute to an "iconic" holiday movie that is celebrating its 20th anniversary.

The transit authority announced the release of 1,200 Elf-themed Compass cards Tuesday – just 24 hours before they are set to go on sale.

“'Son of a nutcracker!'TransLink customers can spread some holiday joy, as they ride the transit system through the seven levels of the candy cane forest. The unique bundles also make a great gift for anyone this holiday season. Grab them before they go!" a news release from TransLink says.

Each "bundle" includes one card and a collectible wooden postcard and will sell for $34.99. There are four distinct designs and the per-customer limit is also four. They will go on sale at a pop-up store in the Granville SkyTrain station starting at 11 a.m. Wednesday and a "small amount" will be available for purchase online.

The cards are part of an ongoing partnership between TransLink and Warner Brothers.

Previous releases of novelty transit passes have led to long line-ups and brisk sales, and to a secondary market where those who missed out can buy the products at a steep mark-up.