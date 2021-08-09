Elgin County municipalities welcome start of Pride Week

Pride Week kicked off in municipalities across Elgin County on Monday morning.

"Therefore I Joe Preston, mayor of St. Thomas proclaim Aug. 9-15 as Pride Week in St. Thomas," Preston said to wide applause.

"Recognizing Pride Week is a big celebration, and recognizes a lot of our citizens…meeting people who aren't you helps. And so our community is inclusive, communicative and let's all talk and know what the other guys stands for or is."

St. Thomas was the first city to raise its flag Monday morning at City Hall as a week of events, festivities and education got underway.

Martin Withenshaw of Elgin County Pride says, "I grew up here. It was very different 40 years ago, it's a lot more welcoming now, but there is things that need to be done. It's awareness and education -- education is key."

From a movie night, to drag queen BINGO and story time, there are plenty to ways to take part in the events.

Jumbo the Elephant will be lit up in rainbow colours for the week, and a new crosswalk was recently painted in front of City Hall on Talbot Street.