Elgin County OPP investigating car crash on Highway 401 near West Lorne

It was an extremely close call for the occupants of a van travelling on Highway 401 near West Lorne, Ont., following a collision between the van and a transport truck.

According to a tweet from West Region OPP, Elgin County OPP are investigating a collision on Highway 401 westbound near West Lorne on Wednesday that involved a van and a transport truck.

OPP said no occupants in the van were injured.

Traffic is currently being diverted through the nearby On Route while emergency crews work in the area.

The cause of the crash is unclear.

Police remind drivers to “Slow Down” and “Pay Attention.”