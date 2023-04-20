Elgin County OPP investigating home invasion in Township of Malahide
Two residents suffered non-life threatening injuries after four unidentified suspects broke into their home on Tuesday and stole money and other items, police said.
According to Elgin County OPP, at approximately 6:25 p.m. on Tuesday police responded to a residence on Nova Scotia Line in the Township of Malahide for a report of a home invasion.
Police said four unknown suspects attended the residence and stole money and various other items.
Two occupants of the residence were home at the time, and both suffered non-life threatening injuries as a result of an altercation with the suspects.
Following the incident, the four suspects fled the scene in a vehicle.
The investigation is being handled by the Elgin County Crime Unit.
OPP ask anyone with information to contact police at 1-888-310-1122 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
