Elgin County OPP looking to identify owner, dog in biting incident

Police in Elgin County are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man and his pet dog after the dog repeatedly bit and injured a 62 year old while in a conservation area on Monday.

According to Elgin County OPP, at approximately 1 p.m. on Monday, police responded to a conservation area on Ferguson Line in the Municipality of Central Elgin.

Police said a 62-year-old individual was in a picnic area when a dog wearing a leash ran at them and bit them multiple times causing an injury.

The suspected dog owner attended the area a short time later and gained control of the dog, and then left in a passenger vehicle without offering any help.

The suspected owner is described by police as a white male, 50 to 60 years old, approximately 6’ tall with silver hair.

The dog is described as a black Rottweiler, approximately 75 lbs and possibly named Owen.

The vehicle seen leaving the scene of the incident is described as an older model Chevrolet Blazer with a red bottom panel and a white top, and possibly having a licence plate ending with “77.”

The victim was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Elgin OPP wish to speak to the owner of the dog, and ask anyone with information to contact police at 1-888-310-1122 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).