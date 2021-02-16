Some residents in Elgin, Man. want the municipality to speed up the process of fixing a leaking pipe that has caused part of the town to have shortages of water.

On Monday, the province issued a boil water advisory for the area, citing a line break which led to the loss of water pressure.

In a notice posted to the RM of Grassland's website, the council said it held an emergency meeting on Monday to address the "worsening water supplies."

The council said at this time there are two or more undetected leaks in the area of 5th Street west, though 5th Street east seems to be okay.

To try to deal with the situation, the water is only being turned on for residents west of 5th Street twice a day. Once from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. and then again from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Linda Potter is one of the residents who has been affected by the water shut down. She said the timelines are extremely difficult to deal with as she has three people in her home and it is hard to find time for all of them to bathe and do laundry and cook.

"We sometimes don't have enough hot water. Like I usually have the kids space out their showers," she said. "Now I don't even have that luxury."

On top of that, Potter said even when the water is turned on it doesn't always come out clear. She described the water on Tuesday as looking like brown coffee.

The province said during the boil water advisory, all water for consumption should be brought to a rolling boil before it is used and any discoloured water should not be consumed at all.

The council said in its release that bottled water is being delivered to the homes that are affected by the water reduction and that more water will be available at the former municipal shop. Unpotable water for flushing is also available at the shop.

In an effort to fix the problem, the municipality has hired a vacuum truck to start searching for the leaks and more valves are also being added.

It said this process will continue until the leaks are fixed.

Potter is wondering how long that might take. She said there have been problems with the water since Jan. 12, when the water would be shut off from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. every day.

"How long am I going to go with an hour of water twice a day? Like to me that's not an acceptable way of life."

She said she would like to see the province step in and help expedite the process, especially since the world is dealing with COVID-19, and water is needed even more to help wash people's hands and clothes to prevent the spread.

"I'm not a person who complains. I try to keep out of everybody's business and keep to myself. But it's affecting my family and causing extreme anxiety."

A spokesperson for the province said it is responsible for posting boil water advisories but the system for the water is to be dealt with by the local water supplier.

CTV News has reached out to the RM of Grassland for additional comment but has yet to receive a response.