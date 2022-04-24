Elgin OPP investigating fatal collision

Elgin County OPP are investigating a fatal crash that happened in Central Elgin.

According to a release, officers and Central Elgin Fire Service were called to the scene on Ron McNeil Line east of Highbury Avenue around 11:20 a.m. on Sunday.

Police say one person was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Ron McNeil Line between Yarmouth Centre Road and Highbury Avenue was closed for about five hours but has since reopened.