Elgin OPP investigating fatal collision

Fatal crash in Central Elgin - Sunday, April 24, 2022

Elgin County OPP are investigating a fatal crash that happened in Central Elgin.

According to a release, officers and Central Elgin Fire Service were called to the scene on Ron McNeil Line east of Highbury Avenue around 11:20 a.m. on Sunday.

Police say one person was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Ron McNeil Line between Yarmouth Centre Road and Highbury Avenue was closed for about five hours but has since reopened. 

