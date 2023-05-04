Elgin Street robbery suspect wanted
Staff
CTVNewsOttawa.ca
Ottawa police are searching for a man they say robbed a convenience store on Elgin Street last month.
The man walked into the store on Elgin near MacLaren Street and took several items, police said in a news release.
When a staff member confronted him as he was leaving, the suspect threatened him with a knife. No knife was seen.
The staff member was not injured.
The suspect is described as white, between 20 and 30 years old, six feet tall, with brown hair and brown short facial hair.
At the time of the incident, he was wearing a light grey hoodie with the hood up, and a dark grey jacket over the hoodie.
