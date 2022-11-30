Eligibility expands for Nova Scotia satellite internet rebate

More Nova Scotians can now apply for funding towards the set up of satellite internet at their home or business.

The Satellite Internet Service Rebate Program is offered to those who don’t already have access to wired or wireless internet.

"Our government is committed to extending internet access to every household and business in Nova Scotia," said Economic Development Minister Susan Corkum-Greek, in a Wednesday news release.

"This program expansion will bridge the gap for those currently without high-speed internet and allow them to gain access sooner as we work to achieve internet for everyone."

According to the province, the rebate covers one-time costs for eligible homes and businesses to set up satellite internet, including hardware, shipping, installation and tax, up to a maximum of $1,000.

Before, the program, which launched in July, only applied to homes or businesses where there was no other planned internet service solution or where access to high-speed internet was not expected until 2024 or later.

The province says people should make sure they’re eligible before buying satilliete equipment. They can do so by visiting the Develop Nova Scotia website.

“Qualified satellite service providers for the program must meet or exceed the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Committee minimum speed targets of 50 Mbps download / 10 Mbps upload. Currently, only Starlink has indicated it can meet or exceed these speeds, but if other satellite providers can meet these speeds, they may also be included in the program,” read the release.

Once people confirm eligibility and purchase the satellite equipment and service, they can submit applications electronically or by mail.