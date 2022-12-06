Eligibility for Fiona relief could lock out uninsured homeowners

Damage and destruction from Hurricane Fiona is still a common sight more than eight weeks after the post-tropical storm ravaged the Atlantic region.

Some people still have tarps on their home, while others have no roof at all.

Glace Bay PC MLA John White says he expected more work to be underway by now and applications for help to be approved.

“My message is whatever the hold-up is, get it fixed. Get it fixed now,” said White.

White says there has been some confusion on who qualifies for the Disaster Financial Assistance Program (DFA).

“My understanding is if you don't have insurance because you decided you didn't want to buy insurance, in means of saving money, then you would not be covered,” said White.

White says if an applicant’s insurance was declined or denied, then they would be covered by the assistance program.

“Until an application is received and assessed, they cannot determine eligibility,” the Department of Municipal Affairs and Housing said in a Tuesday email to CTV Atlantic. “However, generally, if a loss is insurable and insurance could have been purchased, the loss will not be paid by DFA.”

Nova Scotia Liberal MP Mike Kelloway says he's surprised to hear the province of Nova Scotia has not yet rolled out funding to those most affected by the fall storm.

“We're there to backstop up to 90 percent, but it is the province that designs, develops and delivers the particular program,” said Kelloway.

White says there's no more time for delays.

“I hope whatever it is, it's being fixed immediately, because only by the grace of God we don't have snow here on Dec. 6,” said White.