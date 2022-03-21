Eligibility for free rapid tests expands again in B.C.

Days after the B.C. government expanded the availability of free rapid tests in the province, officials announced that another age group can now access the products.

As of Monday, British Columbians aged 30 and older can get rapid antigen test kits at participating pharmacies at no cost.

Those eligible can pick up one kit of five tests every 28 days, the Health Ministry said in a statement.

To get the tests, they'll need to provide their personal health number, or the name, date of birth and PHN of the person they're picking them up for.

The ministry said the tests can be collected at any time, but should only be used when an individual is experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, as per the provincial guidelines.

These symptoms include, but are not limited to, fever, cough, tiredness, loss of taste or smell, sore throat, headache and red or irritated eyes.

It can take up to a week after infection for there to be enough antigens for a person to test positive even when they have COVID-19, the B.C. Centre for Disease Control says.

These tests are less sensitive than PCR tests, meaning the chances of a false negative are higher, especially in those who are asymptomatic.

In the event of a positive test result, an individual should self-isolate for at least five days if fully vaccinated or under the age of 18. Adults who are not fully vaccinated should self-isolate for 10 days from the first day they had symptoms.

These time frames assume the person no longer has a fever and that their symptoms have improved. If not, the isolation period should be extended.

As for where the test kits can be collected, the B.C. Pharmacy Association published a list online, organized by health authority.

The news comes less than a week after B.C. made the test kits available to those 40 and up.