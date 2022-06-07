Eligibility for second COVD-19 booster shot stalls in the Maritimes

Any expansion of eligibility for a second COVID-19 booster shot has seemingly stalled in the Maritimes, even as demand grows amongst those who don’t fall under the current criteria.

Fredericton pharmacist Ryan Quinn hasn’t only been busy administering fourth shots, but fielding questions from those who wish they could get one.

“There are at this point now a number of people under 50, who it has been five or six months since their third dose that are looking for the vaccine as well,” says Quinn.

New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, and Nova Scotia each have different criteria for getting a second booster.

In New Brunswick, anyone 50 and older in the general population can make a fourth shot appointment. On Prince Edward Island, second booster eligibility is for anyone 60 or older. In Nova Scotia, the age eligibility for a fourth shot stands at 70 and older.

Certain demographics are also eligible for a fourth shot, including individuals who live in long-term care facilities. First Nation, Inuit, Métis, and their non-Indigenous household members aged 18 and over are also eligible for a second booster.

New Brunswick Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Jennifer Russell says discussions about expanding eligibility are “ongoing” but has nothing new to add as of Tuesday.

“We monitor anything that is happening, what the trends look like at the national level and the provincial level,” says Russell. “If more decisions need to be made and more discussions around that we will certainly do so.”

There’s also no indications of any pending changes on Prince Edward Island or in Nova Scotia as of Tuesday.

The National Advisory Committee on Immunization issued a June 3 update regarding its second booster guidelines, but didn’t make any change to its prior recommendation of a second booster for those 70 and older within the general population.

Across Canada, each province and territory has taken different approaches for second booster eligibility.

Any adult over the age of 18 in Quebec has been able to make a fourth dose appointment since early May.

“We all have our public health teams, we all work with government, and we come up with our strategies and decision making based on our populations, needs, etcetera,” says Russell.

Ryan Quinn says it’s encouraging to hear growing interest in a fourth shot.

“It’s important that people recognize that this was not just a one time thing, that ‘we got our vaccine and now we’re done,’” he says.

“But like other infections, like influenza, this is a longer term issue. So if the vaccine does not last forever then we do need to keep getting our boosters and follow the schedule public health gives to us.”