Eligible health care workers on standby for unused COVID-19 vaccines at Ottawa clinics, city says

Any unused COVID-19 vaccine doses at Ottawa's mass vaccination clinics will be administered to eligible health care workers at the end of the day.

In a statement on Twitter, the city said, "Doses that remain at the end of the day at the COVID-19 vaccination clinics are administered to eligible health care workers who have indicated they are available for a last-minute appointment."

Walk-ins are not accepted at Ottawa's mass vaccination clinics.

Ottawa is currently operating four mass vaccination clinics to administer doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to residents over the age of 75.

Earlier this month, both Ottawa Public Health and the Ottawa Hospital said no doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been thrown away, and there is a process in place to find an eligible health care worker to receive extra doses of the vaccine at the end of the day.

Toronto's Michael Garron Hospital/East Toronto Health Partners created a waiting list for people to sign up to receive end-of-day doses if available. On Saturday, the initial post on social media said the stand-by list was for end-of-day vaccines for anyone 16 to 59 years old, but was changed a few hours later.

The hospital said on Sunday that it will use the information to call people for a standby vaccine who are eligible to receive the vaccine as part of the government's COVID-19 vaccine implementation plan.

Ontario's Ministry of Health says the standby list must be done in full alignment with the Phase 1 of Ontario's vaccine rollout.

"For example, if at the end of the day they have a dose left over, they must make every effort to give it to someone aged 70 or over or another priority population like a frontline health care worker," said the ministry in a statement to CTV News Ottawa.