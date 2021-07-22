Eligible kids need to get first shots by July 24 to be fully vaccinated for start of school

Area health units are reminding residents that children between the ages of 12 and 17 must get their first COVID-19 vaccination shot this weekend in order to be fully vaccinated by the time school starts.

Children need to have their first shot by July 24. This will ensure they are eligible for their second dose and be fully vaccinated by Labour Day.

Kids would receive the Pfizer vaccine, as it's the only one approved for those between ages 12 and 17.

To book an appointment online click here, though walk-ins are welcome at all mass vaccination sites.

London and Middlesex residents can also call 226-289-3560 or toll free at 1-888-333-2175 seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. to book an appointment.

Elgin and Oxford County residents can reserve a shot by calling 1-800-922-0096 ext. 9 Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Mark Fisher, director of education for the Thames Valley District School Board, says the board supports the push.

“Thames Valley fully supports the efforts of our local public health units to encourage all 12- to 17-year-old youths to be fully vaccinated in time for the opening of school this fall. This is an important step toward ensuring schools are safe places to learn and work for all students and staff.”

As of July 17, more than 73 per cent of those ages 12 to 17 had received their first dose, while nearly 27 per cent have received both doses.