Elizabeth Holmes looms over trial of former lover, partner
In opening statements Tuesday, a federal prosecutor depicted Ramesh 'Sunny' Balwani as an instrumental accomplice who helped Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes pull off a huge scam tied to Theranos' blood-testing technology.
145 liquor violation charges laid on St. Patrick's Day by London police, no serious incidentsLondon police say there were no serious incidents during St. Patrick's Day celebrations last week and released updated statistics on Tuesday.
London by-law to stop graphic anti-abortion flyers going back to drawing boardAfter receiving legal advice from the city solicitor, councillors backed away from a proposed by-law forbidding the door to door delivery of graphic images.
Balance of power between urban and rural trustees preserved on TVDSBA pitch to shake-up the electoral boundaries represented by public school board trustees was withdrawn.
Weather warnings bring widespread school bus cancellationsForeboding weather has caused a number of school bus cancellations across parts of central Ontario Wednesday morning.
'Time is critical': Even though it's spring, B.C.'s backcountry still at risk for avalanches, agency warnsAs spring brings warmer weather to parts of B.C., backcountry enthusiasts are being warned to still keep an eye on avalanche conditions.
City council sits in-person for first time since 2020Ottawa city councillors will be taking their seats in the council chambers today for the first time since the spring of 2020.
Sharks score 2 late goals to top Flames 4-3Logan Couture scored the game-winner on Tuesday as the San Jose Sharks scored 28 seconds apart in the third period for a 4-3 comeback victory over the Calgary Flames.
Stars defeat Edmonton: Oilers' 1st loss after scoring firstRoope Hintz and Denis Gurianov scored 24 seconds apart late in the third period, and the Dallas Stars rallied to beat Edmonton 5-3 on Tuesday night, handing their Oilers their first loss this season after scoring first.