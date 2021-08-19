Elk Island Public Schools mandates masks for return to school

Elk Island Public Schools will require all students, staff and visitors in kindergarten to Grade 6 to wear a mask upon return to school.

The new policy doesn't apply to those with medical exemption and will take effect Sept. 1.

Students, staff and visitors in grades 7 to 12 are not required to wear masks if the full immunization rate in their community exceeds 70 per cent.

If a community has a vaccination rate of less than 70 per cent among those aged between 12 and 19, masking will become mandatory for visitors, staff and students across all grades.

"While not all families support the continued mask mandate, the Board had to weigh the risks for students, staff and family members, and consider how many of students either yet ineligible for the vaccine or are not vaccinated in the communities in which the Division operates," reads a statement from EIPS.

"Masks will help lower the infection rate while the province continues striving for a greater overall level of immunity."

EIPS includes Fort Saskatchewan as well as areas east of Edmonton including Sherwood Park and Vegreville.

The masking policy will be revisited on or before Jan. 20.

Also Wednesday, Black Gold School District south of Edmonton announced that masks will be mandatory for students and staff on school buses but will be optional inside schools.

Masks will be mandatory in Edmonton Public Schools and required in common areas and on the bus for students in grades 4 to 12 at Edmonton Catholic schools.