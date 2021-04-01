Elk Island school division will not test out new curriculum this fall

Elk Island Public Schools said Friday it will not pilot the draft kindergarten to Grade 6 curriculum for the 2021-22 school year.

In an email to CTV News Edmonton, the division said it will instead review the curriculum with groups of teachers and provide feedback to the province.

The email also stated it will "wait to see the outcome of the classroom validation process and any updates made as a result of the feedback from Albertans" before the revised curriculum is implemented in 2022-23.

Elk Island Public Schools serves 43 schools in Sherwood Park, Strathcona County, Lamont County, Fort Saskatchewan and Vegreville.

The division declined an interview with CTV News.

Since it was released Monday, the draft curriculum has faced criticism from parents, teachers and Indigenous groups.

Some have said lessons are inappropriate for certain age groups. Others are concerned about religious content and Indigenous history.

'AT THIS TIME, WE WILL NOT BE COMMITTING'

The Edmonton Catholic school division said Friday it will not commit to piloting the new curriculum "at this time."

In an email, the superintendent said it will spend several weeks engaging with teachers, administration, Council of Elders, and other stakeholders to provide feedback to the province.

Both the premier and the education minister have endorsed the curriculum but said changes can still be made.