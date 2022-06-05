Elks acquire Collins, Ivey from Argos in exchange for sixth-round pick in 2023
The Edmonton Elks have acquired defensive back Jalen Collins and linebacker Martez Ivey from the Toronto Argonauts in exchange for a sixth-round pick in the 2023 CFL Draft.
Ivey made his CFL debut with the Argos last season, suiting up for one regular-season game against the Elks, before starting at right tackle for Toronto in the Eastern final against Hamilton.
The Apopka, Fla., native previously spent time in NFL training camps with the Carolina Panthers (2021) and New England Patriots (2019), and in 2020 played five games with the Tampa Bay Vipers of the XFL before the league ceased operations.
Collins, a second round NFL draft pick of the Atlanta Falcons in 2015, is entering his second year in the CFL.
He appeared in five regular-season games and the East final with the Argos in 2021.
The St. Louis native played two seasons (2015, 2016) with the Falcons and was part of Atlanta's run to Super Bowl LI, where he had 11 tackles (10 solo) in a 34-28 overtime loss to the New England Patriots.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 5, 2022.
