Elks announce ONE Championship's Victor Cui as new president, CEO

The Albertan responsible for building Asia's largest sports media property is coming home to lead the Edmonton Elks.

The CFL club's board of directors announced Victor Cui as its new president and CEO early Tuesday morning.

“We are confident Victor’s tenacity, creativity and proven ability to inspire people to quickly deliver big results will play a major role in our promise to re-energize the organization and our fans," a statement from the board read.

Cui, who left his hometown of Edmonton in 2002 to build his career in international sports marketing, said "the opportunity to return home and lead this cherished organization that I grew up watching from the Knothole Gang is truly a dream come true."

“Edmonton has always been home to me. Being away gave me even more appreciation of what a special city this is and what a privilege it is to represent this organization.”

In 2010, Cui, now 50, launched ONE Championship, a Singapore-based mixed martial arts promotion. In June 2021, market measurement firm Nielsen found ONE Championship was among the ten largest global sports properties in the world.

“I understand and fully embrace the unique passion and connection Edmonton fans feel to their sports teams and the high expectations they have about winning,” said Cui.

Cui received a Johnny Bright scholarship after attending Archbishop O’Leary high school and studied international relations at the University of Alberta.

He’s a former Navy reservist who has worked for ESPN STAR Sports Singapore and Golf Canada as well as in marketing at the 1998 Commonwealth Games in Malaysia and 2000 Olympics in Sydney.

"I remember this magical feeling of putting on the jersey,” he said of attending his first game at Commonwealth Stadium.

“Where you put it on and you walk into the stadium and suddenly your family expands to 30,000 people."

Cui says he knows the organization has to improve on the field and in the community, but wants to take time to hear from fans about what needs to be done next.

"I think we have a lot of challenges ahead,” he said. “I need to look under the hood and take the time to listen to our season-ticket holders ... and see where we messed up.”

CUI JOINS JONES, SIMON

The hire is one of several announced in recent weeks as the club rebuilds its top management and coaching staff.

In November, president Chris Presson, general manager Brock Sunderland, and head coach Jamie Elizondo were fired amid "significant on and off-field problems," the team's board of directors said.

The position of head coach and general manager was the first to be filled with the hiring of Chris Jones in late December.

A week later, Geroy Simon, one of the Canadian Football League's all-time great receivers, was named assistant general manager.

The Elks will be looking to return to the playoffs in 2022 after missing out last year as well, and also for the team’s first winning regular season record since 2017.