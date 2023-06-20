Elks auctioning game-worn cleats designed by players and Stollery kids

Fans of the Edmonton Elks have a new opportunity to buy a piece of autographed memorabilia while helping out the local children's hospital.

The CFL team launched the Cleats of Strength campaign Tuesday in support of the Stollery Children's Hospital.

For every remaining home game, a player is designing a pair of custom shoes in collaboration with a patient from the Stollery.

The Elk will then wear them on the field, before the cleats are auctioned online, with proceeds going to the hospital.

"As a community-owned team, we're excited to work with our friends at the Stollery on such a unique campaign," said Elks President and CEO Victor Cui.

"Cleats of Strength will give our players the chance to make a difference in the lives of kids by teaming up with them to bring their designs to life on a CFL field."

The first pair of cleats, designed by linebacker Nyles Morgan and Stollery patient Finley, will be worn on Sunday.

"They said they came to me because I like art," Finley told CTV News Edmonton.

"It's orcas eating fish and then on the other side it has the lyrics to a song I wrote. And then other shoe has an orca eating a boat and 'Go Elks."'

"I just made a new friend for life, I feel like, and then just having a chance to be out and always help give back. It shows you life is pretty cool. I think that's everything," Morgan said

The Stollery sees more than 300,000 visits from sick kids each year, many of them coming from rural Alberta and outside of the province.

"The Edmonton Elks have been incredible Stollery supporters for many years. From players visiting the kiddos in the hospital, from donating tickets so our Stollery can go watch a game," said Stacey Amyotte from Stollery Children's Hospital Foundation.

"Know that when you bid on these pairs of cleats and the eight more that come after, that you're supporting the best programs, best equipment, research and training at the Stollery Children's Hospital."

The auction for the orca-themed shoes started Tuesday.