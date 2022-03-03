Elks ditch antler helmets, unveil revamped 'EE' meant to 'connect generations'

The Edmonton Elks will wear a familiar logo when players hit the field at Commonwealth Stadium this summer, as the club revealed its new helmets Thursday.

The "Double E" logo that the club wore from 1965 to 2019 will be back after a revamp and a year where the players wore new antler helmets in honour of the team's name change.

"The Double E represents our club's tradition of excellence both on and off the field. It's an Edmonton icon and we're thrilled to have a fresh version on our new helmet," said new Elks President and CEO Victor Cui.

"This helmet bridges the past with the present and is symbolic of our commitment to connecting our tradition with a bright future. One look at our new helmet and you know who we are and what we stand for."

"There are few things in sports as powerful as the logo on a football helmet. The new Double E connects generations of players who have proudly worn the Green and Gold," said EE Football Alumni President Mookie Mitchell.

The antler helmets that the players wore last season will not be seen again this year, a club spokesperson said.

The Elks will wear the new helmet for the first time on June 3 when the team takes on the Calgary Stampeders.

It's time for the next chapter. It's time for the next Double E dynasty. #GoElks pic.twitter.com/DHQvLKlwbM