Elks face big challenge taking on unbeaten Bombers in Edmonton

A huge challenge awaits Taylor Cornelius and the Edmonton Elks.

Cornelius helped rally the Elks (2-4) to a 32-31 road win over the Montreal Alouettes last week in his first start of the season.

But on Friday night, Edmonton faces the unbeaten Winnipeg Blue Bombers (6-0).

The defending Grey Cup champions are the CFL's lone undefeated team after knocking off previously unbeaten squads in consecutive weeks. Winnipeg dispatched the B.C. Lions 43-22 at B.C. Place Stadium on July 9 before downing the Calgary Stampeders 26-19 at IG Field on Friday night.

Winnipeg starter Zach Collaros, the CFL's outstanding player last year, is off to a great start. Collaros is the league's passing leader having completed 129-of-179 attempts (72.1 per cent) for 1,536 yards with nine touchdowns and just three interceptions.

Newcomer Greg Ellingson has been a great fit with the Bombers. The former Elk is leading the CFL in receiving with 34 catches for 518 yards and three TDs.

Ellingson had 11 receptions for 152 yards against Calgary while Carlton Agudosi recorded six receptions for 70 yards and two TDs.

Cornelius completed 19-of-31 passes for 230 yards with a TD and interceptions against Montreal. Edmonton outscored the Alouettes 14-0 in the fourth quarter to earn the victory.

But Winnipeg counters with a defence that's the CFL's stingiest in offensive points (17.3) and tied for first in both fewest offensive TDs allowed (seven) and most interceptions (nine). What's more, the Bombers don't beat themselves, having committed a league-low six turnovers.

Edmonton has committed 16 turnovers (second-most), including a CFL-high 11 interceptions.

At first glance, this would appear to be a potential trap game for Winnipeg. The Bombers will undoubtedly be heavy favourites, with Edmonton seemingly having nothing to lose coming in.

But as talented as Winnipeg is, the club is also very well coached by head man Mike O'Shea and his staff. Over-confidence shouldn't be an issue.