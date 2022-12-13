Elks fans who buy this special ticket are guaranteed a seat until the team breaks its home loss streak

The Edmonton Elks are offering free tickets to home games until the team wins at Commonwealth Stadium.

The Elks' last victory in Edmonton was a triumph against the B.C. Lions on Oct. 12, 2019.

Looking to stop what is a CFL record of 17 consecutive home losses, the club on Tuesday unveiled "Guaranteed Win Tickets" to its regular season home opener on June 11.

If fans buy a P1 seat ticket to the game against the Saskatchewan Roughriders, they will keep the seat at no additional cost until the Elks win.

"If the Elks WIN on June 11, you'll leave happy that our pesky home skid has ended," the team said in an announcement. "If the Elks lose on June 11, you'll receive your same seat to Edmonton's June 25 matchup vs. Toronto.

"Pay once, and a win you shall receive."

A "limited" number of tickets went up for sale Tuesday for $90.