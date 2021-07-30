Elks finalize team roster, add D’Antne Demery to active list

The Edmonton Elks made a few more changes to its roster Friday as Canadian Football League (CFL) teams worked to finalize their players before the Friday evening deadline.

The team moved offensive lineman D’Antne Demery to its active roster. Demery was recruited by the Elks from Florida International University. He completed three seasons and 26 games with the university and received two all-conference honourable mentions.

Defensive lineman and University of Ottawa alumni Alain Pae, who was drafted by the Elks in 2020, was added to the practice roster. Running back Tarean Folston was added to the CFL practice roster.

Wide receiver J.J. Jones was placed on the suspended list for the Elks.

The team also added quarterback Dakota Prukop and released Drew Anderson earlier on Friday.

The regular season for the Elks begins Tuesday. The team will play its season and home opener on Aug. 7 at 8 p.m.