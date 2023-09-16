Elks ground game 'lights out' in win over Riders

The Edmonton Elks defeated the Saskatchewan Roughriders 36-27 at Mosaic Stadium on Friday night.

The Saskatchewan defensive sea parted for Edmonton quarterback Tre Ford with the game tied and 5:43 remaining to score the game winning touchdown on Friday night at Mosaic Stadium. The second-year pivot dashed ten-yards unabated into the end zone to give his team a 34-27 lead. Less than three minutes later, the Edmonton defence forced a safety to widen the margin to 9.

The Edmonton Elks gained a staggering 263 yards on the night, led by Kevin Brown’s 175.

The Riders had a 10-0 lead after the first quarter thanks to a Brett Lauther field goal and a three-play, 16-yard drive that culminated in Bane Jr.’s first touchdown reception of the evening.

The Elks deployed some trickery to earn their first touchdown on the night. In the second quarter, with the team facing a short yardage situation near the goal-line, back-up Taylor Cornelius entered the game and completed a lob pass to A.C. Leonard for a touchdown to bring the Elks to within three.

Antonio Pipkin’s first pass as a Saskatchewan quarterback was a trick play, too. The Elks defence was expecting a run play when the 28-year old back-up pivot entered the game on a third and one yard to gain. Instead, Pipkin dropped back and completed a pass to Jamal Morrow, in stride, who took the ball down to the 12 yard line. Two plays later, Jake Dolegala connected with Shawn Bane Junior on his second touchdown of the night to give Saskatchewan the lead.

The Elks pulled even at 27 with 12:51 remaining in the game when Ford connected with Eugene Lewis. Ford eluded a pair of defenders before finding Lewis all alone at the goal line for an easy score.

Jake Dolegala completed 17 of his 27 passes for 159 yards, three touchdowns and an interception.

Tre Ford connected on 13 of 20 for 173 yards, a touchdown and a pick, while adding 70 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders will face the RedBlacks in Ottawa on Friday, Sept. 22nd at 5 p.m.

More to come…