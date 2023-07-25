Elks, Lions to be first pro football game broadcast in Punjabi
The Edmonton Elks home game against the B.C. Lions on Saturday will be the first professional football game broadcast in Punjabi.
The Elks announced Tuesday that it is partnering with Edmonton multilingual radio station My Radio 580 AM to broadcast the CFL game across Alberta on radio and throughout Canada through the station's online player.
Canada is home to a Punjabi population of roughly one million people, according to the 2021 Canadian census. Alberta has the third-largest Punjabi population among Canadian provinces at 126,385 people according to the census.
British Columbia has the second-largest community at 315,000 people.
The Elks were also part of the first Indigenous language broadcast in CFL history last year when they partnered with Windspeaker Media to air a game against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in Cree.
Sports broadcasters Harpreet Pandher and Taqdeer Thindal, who work on Hockey Night in Canada's Punjabi crew, will call the game.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 25, 2023.
-
Porter Airlines launches new Ottawa-Vancouver servicePorter Airlines inaugurated service between the Ottawa International Airport and Vancouver International Airport on Wednesday, with daily trips between the two cities.
-
Construction on affordable housing project in Bradford to impact traffic for several weeksMotorists in Bradford will need to pack their patience for three weeks in August as construction on a new affordable housing project impacts traffic.
-
Federal inmate dies in SaskatoonAn inmate has died at a federal facility in Saskatoon.
-
Tribal council president files lawsuit after Tofino floatplane crashNuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council President Judith Sayers has filed a civil claim for negligence and damages against Atleo River Air Service Ltd., after a seaplane overturned and crashed into shallow water in 2021, leaving Sayers with serious injuries.
-
Toronto man found fatally shot in downtown Toronto identified by policePolice have identified a 36-year-old man who was found fatally shot inside a car in downtown Toronto Tuesday.
-
It's a boy! Calgary Zoo gives update on penguin chickStaff at the Calgary Zoo have revealed the sex of the newest addition to the Penguin Plunge.
-
Section of N.B. highway outside Jemseg remains closed one day after collisionNew Brunswick RCMP say a section of Highway 2 outside of Jemseg remains closed Wednesday, one day after a collision.
-
-
Motorcyclist injured after allegedly attempting to flee traffic stop in Port Moody, IIO investigatingB.C.’s police watchdog is investigating a collision in Port Moody Tuesday night that involved a motorcyclist who was allegedly attempting to evade a traffic stop.