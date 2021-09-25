iHeartRadio

Elks quarterback added to active roster following neck injury

Edmonton Elks quarterback Trevor Harris (7) makes the throw against the Montreal Alouettes during first half CFL action in Edmonton, Alta., on Saturday August 14, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson.

After missing one game against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, Elks quarterback Trevor Harris was added back onto the active roster.

Harris had been placed on the injured list for six-games back on Sept. 16 after suffering a neck injury.

On Saturday, the Edmonton Elks said in a press release that the quarterback was cleared and is eligible to return for the team’s next game against the Ottawa Redblacks on Tuesday.

Harris has six touchdowns, five interceptions, and a total of 1,481 passing yards in the five games he played this season.

